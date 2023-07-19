Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.20

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.20 and last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 1738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.91 million, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.34.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.05%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.8% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 45,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 42,597 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

