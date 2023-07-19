Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Sells $97,449.66 in Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 123,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $97,449.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,978,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,361.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 14th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $76,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Mossytree Inc. sold 300,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $225,000.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Mossytree Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $136,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Mossytree Inc. sold 200,576 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $132,380.16.

On Thursday, June 29th, Mossytree Inc. sold 209,700 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $146,790.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $30,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $64,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Mossytree Inc. sold 111,953 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $76,128.04.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Mossytree Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $50,250.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Mossytree Inc. sold 33,999 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $23,119.32.

Vacasa Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSA traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. 1,075,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,607. The firm has a market cap of $308.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.61. Vacasa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vacasa

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $256.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.15 million. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vacasa during the first quarter valued at $323,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vacasa by 48.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 149,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 48,709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,941,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.92.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

