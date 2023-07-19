Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $15.28 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $15,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,135,098 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

