Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $3.77 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.23% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CWI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 115,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,842. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.74. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $26.91.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

