Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 107,837 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,266,000 after purchasing an additional 214,916 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,792,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,448,000 after acquiring an additional 204,638 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $207.58. 239,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,089. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.29. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

