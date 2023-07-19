Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Raised by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 284,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.0% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $43,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VIG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.48. 363,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,188. The company has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $164.99.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

