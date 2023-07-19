Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Position Increased by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.59. 79,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,422. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $90.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.66.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

