Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $81,123,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,373,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 988,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,651,000 after purchasing an additional 300,492 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.08. 36,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,536. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $115.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.62.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

