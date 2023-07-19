Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Trimmed by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,471 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,660,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 34,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.69. 2,088,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,304,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

