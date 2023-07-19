Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,131,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lincoln National Corp owned 1.26% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $76,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 304.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,249,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,708,000 after buying an additional 940,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 178.3% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 38,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 24,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,043,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $71.67. 116,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,549. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $72.65. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.27.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.