Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Increased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 116,479 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.12. The company had a trading volume of 529,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,773. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.65 and its 200 day moving average is $106.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

