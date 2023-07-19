Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,707 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
VCIT stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $79.33. 99,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,729,540. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.49. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $82.97.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
