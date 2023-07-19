Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.31% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $48,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 27,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.08. The stock had a trading volume of 301,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,842. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $49.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average is $46.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1255 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

