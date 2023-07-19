Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by Parker Financial LLC

Parker Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Parker Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,842. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $49.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.31.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

