Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 91,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 16,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $423,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $75.86. 5,368,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,390,562. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1923 dividend. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.