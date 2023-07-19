Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) is Lincoln National Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,384,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.34% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $165,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,183,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,790,000 after buying an additional 25,012,927 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,105 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 833.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,036,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,588,000 after buying an additional 1,818,174 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,993,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,249,000 after buying an additional 1,090,278 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 34,582,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,254,000 after buying an additional 965,915 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX stock remained flat at $48.87 during midday trading on Wednesday. 3,629,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,878. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $51.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

