Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 4.0% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $28,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Motco grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.82. The company had a trading volume of 598,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,079. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $51.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

