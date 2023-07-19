Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.42. 1,018,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,019. The stock has a market cap of $313.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.23 and its 200 day moving average is $205.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $227.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

