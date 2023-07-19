Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806,828 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,430,000 after acquiring an additional 936,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $170,306,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.26. 1,855,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,047. The firm has a market cap of $313.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $227.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

