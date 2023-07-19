Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Trading Up 3.0 %
VBLT opened at $0.28 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.
