Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLTFree Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Trading Up 3.0 %

VBLT opened at $0.28 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

