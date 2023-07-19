Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Trading Up 3.0 %

VBLT opened at $0.28 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vascular Biogenics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

