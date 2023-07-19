Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Verbund in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

OEZVY opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. Verbund has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28.

Verbund ( OTCMKTS:OEZVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1858 per share. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Verbund’s previous dividend of $0.15. Verbund’s dividend payout ratio is 330.00%.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 468 MW; solar power with a capacity of 443 MW; and 1 thermal power plant.

