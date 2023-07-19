Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a report issued on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $408.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.17 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 43.59%.

VET has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

NYSE VET opened at $13.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.23. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0734 per share. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 164,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

