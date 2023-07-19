Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $12.97. 1,388,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.21. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $408.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.17 million. Research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 36.1% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 245,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 26.1% during the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at $445,000. 28.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.