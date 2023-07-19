Vigilant Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.02. The stock has a market cap of $176.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

