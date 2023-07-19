Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after buying an additional 132,237,142 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,987,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $675,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $568,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442,697 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Barclays upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 77.17%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.