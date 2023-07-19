Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.38

Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.38 and traded as high as $23.48. Village Super Market shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 47,637 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Village Super Market in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Village Super Market Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $529.29 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.20%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLGEA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 175,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 729,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. It offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, bakery and frozen foods, health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores. Village Super Market, Inc was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.

Featured Articles

