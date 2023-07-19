Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,835 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Block in the first quarter worth $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.68 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.79.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,237 shares of company stock worth $5,723,545 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

