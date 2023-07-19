Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

VNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Vontier from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Vontier Price Performance

Vontier stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.27. Vontier has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $33.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.03 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,398,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,685,000 after acquiring an additional 98,998 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Vontier by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Vontier by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,589,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,723,000 after acquiring an additional 170,238 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

