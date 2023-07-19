Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.86

Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and traded as high as $5.90. Vuzix shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 740,835 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $347.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 299.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 1.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,425,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,768,000 after purchasing an additional 100,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,767,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,813,000 after purchasing an additional 73,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,177,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 137,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 36,637 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,027,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

