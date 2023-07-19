Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.86

Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and traded as high as $5.90. Vuzix shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 740,835 shares changing hands.
Vuzix Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $347.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54.
Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 299.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vuzix
About Vuzix
Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vuzix
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.