Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.32

Shares of Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.32 and last traded at $33.32, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.32.
Want Want China Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.37.
About Want Want China
Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.
