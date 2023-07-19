Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.50

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41.50 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 46.70 ($0.61), with a volume of 17731459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.20 ($1.01).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Watkin Jones Trading Down 39.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 90.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Watkin Jones Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Watkin Jones

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,000.00%.

In other Watkin Jones news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 50,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £39,390 ($51,503.66). Corporate insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

