Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,450,495,000 after acquiring an additional 121,666 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,991,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $958,232,000 after purchasing an additional 329,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle Price Performance

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $120.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

