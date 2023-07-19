Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1396 per share on Monday, September 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Weichai Power’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Weichai Power Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of Weichai Power stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,116,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,347. Weichai Power has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41.
About Weichai Power
