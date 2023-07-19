Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1396 per share on Monday, September 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Weichai Power’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Weichai Power Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Weichai Power stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,116,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,347. Weichai Power has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41.

About Weichai Power

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of diesel engines, automobiles, and other automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, Agricultural Equipment, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company offers engines of trucks, buses, construction and agricultural machinery, and industrial equipment; gearboxes, including transmission, PTO, and auto transmission products; axles for trucks, bus, and construction machinery; hydraulic components, pumps, valves, gears, motors, and powertrain; commercial vehicles and auto parts; and industrial trucks and services.

