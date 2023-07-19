WEMIX (WEMIX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.27 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $210.26 million and $2.27 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00002257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WEMIX has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s launch date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 968,908,851 coins and its circulating supply is 311,026,541 coins. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 968,856,851.8145511 with 310,974,842.3492625 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.66126319 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $2,315,229.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

