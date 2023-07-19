Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Trading Down 2%

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31). 3,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 247,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.32).

Wentworth Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.62. The firm has a market cap of £43.24 million, a PE ratio of -480.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 8.33.

About Wentworth Resources

Wentworth Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey, the United Kingdom.

