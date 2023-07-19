Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the June 15th total of 45,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOWL shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Werewolf Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. 26,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,485. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Werewolf Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.18.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.02% and a negative net margin of 241.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.