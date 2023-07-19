Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Price Tops $0.0048

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, Wirtual has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. Wirtual has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and $285.11 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wirtual token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wirtual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

