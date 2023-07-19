WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.91 and last traded at $51.08. Approximately 19,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 39,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.13.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $596.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Get WisdomTree International Equity Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Equity Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DWM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,794,000 after buying an additional 179,593 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 691,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,396,000 after buying an additional 32,213 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 443,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,194,000 after buying an additional 24,304 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,862,000 after buying an additional 23,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 368,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.