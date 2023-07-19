Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,550,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,450. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.18. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $93.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,718,000 after acquiring an additional 54,859 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.1% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 144,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

