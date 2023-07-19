Wolverine Resources (OTCMKTS:WOLV) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Wolverine Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.01. Wolverine Resources shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 82,000 shares changing hands.

Wolverine Resources Trading Up 12.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

Wolverine Resources Company Profile

Wolverine Resources Corp., an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on base and precious metals. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Cache River Property, which consists of 53 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,320 hectares located to the west of Goose Bay, Labrador, Canada.

