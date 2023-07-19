Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 482 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.46. 44,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $35.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.64.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

