Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Trading 1.5% Higher

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.20. 12,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 29,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

