WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $173.38

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$173.38 and traded as high as C$176.85. WSP Global shares last traded at C$176.65, with a volume of 64,184 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$194.00 to C$196.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$187.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$173.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$172.65.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C$0.01. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of C$2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSP Global Inc. will post 6.5895264 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

