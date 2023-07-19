X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Stock Price Up 0.1%

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.48 and last traded at $45.45. Approximately 1,897 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 128,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.42.

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average is $45.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 16,030,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,000 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,483,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 1,359.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter.

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a low yield to worst. HYDW was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

