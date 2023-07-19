XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Up 5.1%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.07 and last traded at $15.06. 2,570,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 15,147,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPEV. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $9.30 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of XPeng from $9.80 to $11.70 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.10 target price on the stock. Finally, BOCOM International cut shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPeng has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.16.

XPeng Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $587.31 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 41.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%. On average, analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in XPeng by 264.6% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in XPeng in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in XPeng by 29.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 325,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 209,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

