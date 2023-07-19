Yext (NYSE:YEXT) and Martello Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) Financial Survey

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) and Martello Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DRKOF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Yext shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Yext shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yext and Martello Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yext $400.85 million 3.18 -$65.94 million ($0.32) -32.09 Martello Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A ($1.73) -0.01

Analyst Recommendations

Martello Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yext. Yext is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Martello Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Yext and Martello Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yext 0 2 2 0 2.50 Martello Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yext presently has a consensus target price of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 0.54%. Given Yext’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Yext is more favorable than Martello Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares Yext and Martello Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yext -10.09% -30.15% -8.31% Martello Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Yext beats Martello Technologies Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yext

Yext, Inc. organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. The platform enables its customers to centralize, control and manage data fields, including store information, such as name, address, phone number and holiday hours; professional information, comprising of headshot, specialties, and education; job information, consisting of title and description; and FAQs and other information. It serves the healthcare, retail, and financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc. develops digital experience monitoring software solutions in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vantage DX Monitoring Mitel UC, Vantage DX Analytics IT Service Analytics, and Vantage DX Monitoring Microsoft 365. Its products portfolio includes proactive Microsoft 365 monitoring, Microsoft teams call quality analytics, Microsoft active network path analysis, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft teams advanced troubleshooting, ITSM incident workflows, and Microsoft 365 performance reports (SLA/OLA); Vantage DX, a single platform DEM suite, which optimizes the modern workplace with a focus on Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams, as well as UC performance analytics software; and subscription-based software as a service. The company also provides software licenses, hardware, training, and maintenance and support services. Martello Technologies Group Inc. is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

