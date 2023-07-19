Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Shares Down 2.1%

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 9,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 473,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Yumanity Therapeutics Stock Up 8.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yumanity Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMTX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 17,364 shares in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration.

