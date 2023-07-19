Zcash Price Tops $31.36 (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $31.36 or 0.00104584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $511.98 million and $15.71 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00044703 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00026884 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

