15,911 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. PepsiCo comprises 0.6% of CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $186.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $256.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.15 and a 200-day moving average of $182.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

