289 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Purchased by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Equinix by 182.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,478.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,478.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equinix Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.00.

EQIX stock opened at $812.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $758.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $724.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $816.22.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equinix’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 154.47%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.